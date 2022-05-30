Vietnam Airlines Group to offer 7.1 million seats this summer

VIETNAM, May 30 -

A Vietnam Airlines airplane. The national air carrier is a member of Vietnam Airlines Group. — Photo VNA

HÀ NỘI — All members of the Vietnam Airlines Group – Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASO – will offer more than 7.1 million seats on both domestic and international routes during the peak summer travel season.

It is estimated that a total of over 36,000 flights will be made available for summer travellers between June 1 to August 15.

The three carriers will provide nearly 6.3 million seats on more than 32,400 domestic flights, up 10 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 broke out. The busiest routes are those among major cities of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City with close to 160 flights per day.

Hundreds of flights will be also operated to fly vacationers to popular tourist destinations across Việt Nam, including Phú Quốc, Cam Ranh, Đà Lạt, Huế, Quy Nhơn, Đồng Hơi, Tuy Hòa and Côn Đảo.

Vietnam Airlines Group plans to operate approximately 430 domestic flights daily during the summer.

More than 852,000 seats will be offered on international routes, down 40 per cent from 2019 because cross-border travel demand is yet to fully recover. — VNS