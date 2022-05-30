Long An to maintain its leading economic position in Mekong Delta

VIETNAM, May 30 -

Long An Province is focusing on creating a favourable business climate to attract investors. Photo nld.com.vn

LONG AN – Long An Province is focusing on sustainable economic development while staying safe from COVID, maintaining its position as an economic leader in the Mekong Delta.

At the start of the year, the province issued a socio-economic development programme for 2022 to assist struggling workers and businesses, facilitate production and utilise local specialities to speed up economic development.

Long An’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first quarter of the year reached VNĐ22 trillion (US$943.5 million), a 2.83 per cent rise year-on-year.

It has been providing an abundance of competitively-priced land plots and calling for investments into its traffic infrastructure since the start of the year.

According to many businesses, Long An has been making great efforts to create a favourable environment for investors. Many of them also had their investment certificates issued within a day of making their submissions.

Long An is Việt Nam’s second-largest FDI attraction in 2021, partially thanks to its effort in administrative procedure reforms.

The province aims to maintain its leading position in terms of economic development in the Mekong Delta.

It targets an annual GRDP growth rate of up to 10 per cent until the end of 2025, and the industry and construction sectors to contribute a bigger percentage to its GRDP.

Nguyễn Văn Út, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said: “The province will focus on improving its investment and business climate, as well as its provincial competitiveness.

“To satisfy businesses’ demands, Long An is paying a great deal of attention to perfecting its traffic infrastructure to develop the industrial sector.”

The Mekong Delta province is adjacent to HCM City and plays an important role in goods transportation for the entire delta.

It currently has more than 11,500 registered businesses in operation.

The province also has VNĐ268.1 trillion worth of registered domestic investment projects and more than US$9.7 billion of foreign projects. — VNS