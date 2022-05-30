MAK MAK shows up at Macao Grand Prix Museum in celebration of 1st anniversary Free admission on 1 June

MACAU, May 30 - To celebrate its first anniversary of inauguration as an expansion project, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management will hold special activities and open free to the public on 1 June (the day after tomorrow). Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy this special occasion.

Free visit and photo moment with MAK MAK

Local and visiting museumgoers can pay a free visit to the Museum on 1 June (Wednesday). They may encounter Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK for photo opportunities at one of the levels and zones between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MAK MAK may delight visitors in her motorsport outfit.

Complete the mission and obtain the gift

On 1 June, museumgoers may obtain a free gift after completing the “simple mission” or “advanced mission”.

To complete the mission, museum visitors can take at least one photo or video with any exhibit, interactive game or Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK in the museum on the day, put hashtag #MGPM#1stanniversary and share it on any of the media platforms — Facebook (as a public post), WeChat (on WeChat Moments) or Instagram. If their post garners 20 or 40 likes, the simple or advanced mission is completed respectively.

Gifts are given on a first-come, first-served basis

After completing the mission, museum visitors can obtain the gift by presenting their post to information counter staff at the basement between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on 1 June. All kinds of gifts are available in limited quantity and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each person can obtain one gift only.

Continuous innovation and new elements for richer experience

Since its opening, the Museum has kept widening its offer of elements to enrich museumgoers’ experience. In recent months, the Museum debuted the new feature of 360-degree panoramic view and displayed the stamp series themed after the Museum, besides the new AR view feature along the memory lane on the first floor.

Following the debut of “An AR Journey of the Macau GP History”, the Museum will present an interactive AR game “Cross the Finishing Line” along the memory lane on the first floor from 1 June onwards. With their smartphone, museumgoers can scan the QR code on the pillar next to the window and become a flagman. Zooming in on the finish line taped on the corridor’s floor with their phone, they can witness the thrill of motor racers dashing to the finish line in a split second.

Next to the Museum, there is a café themed around the Macau Grand Prix. Infused with the idea of concerted development across “tourism + sports + culture and creativity”, the café serves specialty coffee and sells cultural and creative products in original local designs. To highlight the Museum’s first anniversary of inauguration, the café will roll out its second round of special offer starting on 1 June. Every admission ticket to the Museum will come with two coupons (for beverage and gift), available in limited quantity.

Colorful activities for greater “tourism +” synergy

The Museum regularly rolls out promotional activities in tandem with local mega events to magnify the synergy of “tourism +”, including the parent-and-child workshops held last November to promote the Macau Grand Prix. In celebration of International Museum Day on 18 May, the Museum also joined other local museums to stage the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 on 29 May this year and ran a booth game there. On 18 May, the Museum opened to the public for free visits and held a twisted balloon activity which won the love of children and created lively vibes.

Continuous promotion via different channels

MGTO continues to widen the publicity of the Museum through various offline and online channels such as production and posting of promotional videos on social media and invitation to media and travel influencers for familiarization visits. Greater promotional effects also go hand in hand with new highlights and activities. At the upcoming Macao Weeks and roadshows touring across the Greater Bay Area, the Office will showcase the Museum’s special highlights to Mainland residents.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention

The Museum operates in rigorous compliance with the pandemic prevention guidelines issued by Health Bureau. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times, undergo temperature checks, present their valid Macao Health Code in green color and scan the venue code. The Museum can accommodate a maximum of 2,200 visitors daily. However, in line with the measures against COVID-19, the Museum has adjusted its daily limit to 1,650 visitors at present and set a maximal capacity of 426 visitors per time slot (i.e. two hours). Museum visitors are advised to follow the measures for pandemic prevention and crowd management on the site.

The Macau Grand Prix is an iconic major event. To take local and visiting museumgoers on an innovative journey about Macao’s motorsport culture with greater fun and educational experience, MGTO commenced the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, which was then opened to the public on 1 June 2021.

For the latest information of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.