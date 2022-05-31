XGIMI Horizon Pro vs Dangbei Mars Pro:which is better?
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector lasts popular in the projector market. Dangbei is its powerful rival. What are the differences between these two?NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector lasts popular in the projection market. As a similar-positioned projector, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts excellent and strong features on a par with XGIMI Horizon Pro. What are the differences between these two projectors? Which one should be recommended? We will tell the difference between the main specifications and some special points of them.
Light source
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts a laser light source while XGIMI Horizon Pro uses an LED lamp as the light source. As we all know laser projectors used to be expensive because laser light source is a more advanced technology that is brighter and more sustainable than LED lamps and traditional bulbs. With that said, Dangbei Mars Pro is really a budget-friendly laser projector with a price tag of $ 1,799(with a temporary $200 discount). As we can see XGIMI Horizon Pro is equipped with LED lamp, hence Dangbei Mars Pro has a serious advantage on light sources.
Resolution&Brightness
Dangbei Mars Pro and XGIMI Horizon Pro are both equipped with 0.47” DMD chip and DLP projection technology, promising stunning detailed imagery. As for the brightness, The Dangbei Mars Pro comes in 3,200 ANSI lumens, and is able to maintain full-color saturation even if there are a few lights in your viewing area. XGIMI Horizon Pro is rated for 2200 ANSI lumens, which is bright enough for most indoor and dark spaces. In terms of brightness, apparently Dangbei Mars Pro with 3200 ANSI lumens will have better performance in the vivid and sharp image output.
Smart functions
As smart projectors, XGIMI Horizon Pro projector and Dangbei Mars Pro have been studied in-depth in terms of automatic adjustment and ease of use of the projector. They both support a couple of auto adjustments. XGIMI Horizon Pro projector supports auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, and seamless autofocus. Dangbei Mars Pro supports auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, real-time autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, and auto screen-off.
About Projection Image
Except for the stunning 4K resolution, both adopt HDR10 and HLG to enhance the image quality. Also, both support 3D effects, allowing you to enjoy the immersive viewing in your private space. There is also a difference in the projection size. The XGIMI Horizon Pro projector can project a screen from 30″ to 150 ″, while the Dangbei Mars Pro can project from 60″ to a maximum of 300 ″.
BUILT-IN System
In terms of Built-in systems, XGIMI Horizon Pro projector wins. It adopts Android 10.0, containing 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, including the most popular streaming platforms. The powerful Android TV 10.0 undoubtedly offers a big convenience for users. Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0. But the popular Disney +, HBO Max, YouTube, etc. Can also be used.
Memory&Ports
XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is equipped with 2GB(RAM)+32GB(ROM), while Dangbei Mars Pro is loaded with 4GB(RAM)+128GB(ROM). Dangbei Mars Pro wins a lot in memory. Does the memory count? Definitely yes! A large memory guarantees the smooth operation of the projector and offers you a chance to download many wonderful videos so that you can watch it anytime to anywhere.
Eye guard
Both XGIMI Horizon Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro adopts the auto screen-off function. Any time you walk in front of the image, the light goes dark to keep you and your family's eyes safe. And Dangbei Mars Pro got the German TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.
Other aspects
Regarding the ports, both of them can connect to different devices. XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is equipped with HDMI*2, USB*2, DC*1, LAN*1, Headphone*1, and OPTICAL*1. Dangbei Mars Pro has fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, both of them support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connection.
Price
XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is listed at the price of $1,699. Dangbei Mars Pro is offering a special price of $1,799(with a temporary $200 discount).
To sum up, The list price of Dangbei Mars Pro is $1,799, and XGIMI Horizon Pro is $1,699. Theoretically, Dangbei Mars Pro is less budget friendly than XGIMI Horizon Pro is. But taking into account the laser light source and 3200 ANSI lumens, as well as the 4GB RAM and128GB ROM, Dangbei Mars Pro seems to be a much more cost-effective option.

