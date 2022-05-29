Learn about Idaho’s grizzly and black bears at an upcoming community presentation in Hailey

Idaho is home to two bear species, the grizzly bear, found in eastern and northern Idaho, and the black bear found throughout much of Idaho. Black bears are by far the most common bear in Idaho, with an estimated population of 20,000.

Jeremy Nicholson, a Regional Wildlife Biologist with Idaho Fish and Game, Upper Snake Region will be the featured speaker. Nicholson, who has studied bears across the U.S. for almost 20 years, will be in Hailey on June 3, 2022 to speak about his work with grizzly and black bears at a free community presentation to be held in the Community Campus auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Wildlife education activities will be provided outside the auditorium prior to the presentation from 5:00 – 6:15 p.m.

Sierra Robatcek, Regional Wildlife Biologist with the Magic Valley Region will talk about black bears in the Wood River Valley.

Robin Garwood, Wildlife Biologist with the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) will speak about the SNRA food-storage order that has been put into place to reduce the opportunities for black bears to get access to camper’s food.

The presentation is co-sponsored by the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities Coalition who is committed to providing wildlife education to residents in an effort to reduce human-wildlife conflicts within the communities in the Wood River Valley.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

