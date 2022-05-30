Arbitrator decision was turn down due to contact bad faith
EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Supreme Court of Canada recently spelled forth the extent and boundaries of the responsibility to act in good faith when performing a contract in a game-changing ruling.
When a contract allows a party some degree of choice, that choice must be exercised in a fair manner, or the party will be held to have broken the contract by acting in bad faith. When businesses enter into contracts, they have an implied duty to act honestly, in good faith, and fairly. When they do not, they can be sued for a breach of this duty.
"Although this case does not involve a used laser or aesthetic machines service contract, the judgment's consequences should be addressed if someone are in a similar situation," said Dr. Alhallak the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton. "I plan to use this cite this case against my dispute with sentient lasers in case number 2:2021cv00767" he continues
The case in front of the judge
Wastech Services Ltd. v. Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District ("Wastech") involved a long-term contract between a waste disposal company (the "Company") and the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District (the "District") for the hauling and removal of solid waste from three different disposal sites. Depending on which site was picked, the Company was reimbursed at varied rates, with the most profitable site being the farthest away.
The District was given "full discretion" in deciding which disposal site to use under the contract. In the contract, there was a cost/revenue target for the Company's pay. The contract, on the other hand, made no guarantee that the goal would be met.
The District re-allocated trash disposal locations in 2011 and chose to transfer substantially more waste to a site that was closer. This resulted in a significant fall in income and a rise in costs, causing the company to miss its target.
The Company filed a claim for compensatory damages against the District in arbitration.
The District allegedly broke the contract and failed to operate in good faith by directing waste to areas that made it difficult for the Company to meet its deadline. The arbitrator found in favor of the Company and concluded that the District behaved in bad faith by utilizing its discretion in a way that prevented the Company from meeting its goal.
The ruling of the Supreme Court
The case finally reached the Supreme Court, where the arbitrator's ruling was overturned after a series of appeals.
Because the contract offered the District "absolute discretion" in deciding which disposal sites to employ, the Supreme Court concluded that the District was not bound to use that discretion to ensure the Company met its aim. When the Company accepted the Contract, it was also underlined that it was well aware of this discretion and the risks it posed.
As a result, although having a duty to use its discretion in good faith, the District did not fail to do so in that situation.
It is impossible to overestimate the significance of the Wastech ruling. Despite the fact that the District was not found to have acted in bad faith, in that case, the Supreme Court explicitly stated the necessity to behave in good faith where discretion is present under a contract and when this responsibility will be infringed.
What this may mean
The answer is that when a party is given a choice under a contract, they must use it in a way that is related to the reason for which it was given. If a party uses its discretion in a way that is unrelated to its purpose, the party has failed to fulfill its obligation to make a good faith choice.
Despite the fact that Wastech was concerned about a garbage removal arrangement, the Supreme Court held that the duty of good faith "operates in every contract irrespective of the parties' intentions," and that it applies to any contract including some degree of choice. As a result, it can be used in a variety of agreements, such as commercial leases, development agreements, and building contracts.
Wastech, for example, was cited in a recent Ontario Superior Court ruling concerning a commercial lease dispute between the Ottawa Hospital and an adjacent medical center, just a few weeks after it was determined. A dispute occurred over the number of parking spaces granted to the medical center, and the hospital successfully contended that it exercised its discretion to allocate the proper number of parking spaces in good faith in accordance with the contract, citing Wastech.
When exercising a contract's power to make a discretionary decision, we should bear Wastech in mind. Before making a judgment, it's crucial to remember why discretion was granted in the first place. The decision will be judged to have been taken in bad faith if it is exercised for an arbitrary reason or for a cause unrelated to its objective, which could result in a damages claim.
