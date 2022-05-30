PAYAKT OVERSEAS one of the leading Import-Export company of India

PANVEL, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYAKT OVERSEAS is known as one of the leading exporter -importer of India. Known for its quality products with eco-friendly packing as per international standards, the company serves the retail, wholesale,grocery, market industry around the world.

PAYAKT OVERSEAS, exporting Fresh vegitables,fruits, Indian spices, nuts, rice(basmati & non-basmati) handicrafts ,artificial jewellery and coir based products. Having ventured into the activity of export and import, the organization has emerged as one of the key players in exporting agro based commodities based on the requirement of clients. Our company executes services at par with international standards. We deal in distributing agro based products based on ‘Best value for money” basis and are looking to expand our servicing areas. We are one of the most recognized export companies to export Indian food products all over the globe. We are servicing for the spices, herbs, dry fruits, natural honey, and handicraft care clients who require import and export business in India.

‘PAYAKT ’ is certified by “AGRICULTURAL AND PROCESSED FOOD PRODUCTS EXPORT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY” of India for exporting fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, Condiments and other Indian food products all over the world.Mr.Satish Kumar Tripathy owner of PAYAKT OVERSEAS said "Our food products have satisfied customers all over the world with its incredible quality, extraordinary taste and rich flavor. We are engaged in supplying spices, honey, herbs, dry fruits, millets and fresh fruits all under-one-roof. At the core of our success is our superior infrastructure. Our company is equipped with best-of-the-world technologies and has modern facilities to offer you international quality standards across all of our product range".

Futher Mr.Satish Kumar Tripathy said "The name of PAYAKT is synonymous with “PERFECTION” in every aspect of exporting Spices, Nut-products and ALL FOODSTUFFS from India.We are engaged in exporting a range of food and coir products across the globe. By allowing sustainable development to drive our services, we meet customer needs.Our organization strives to achieve the confidence of our buyers, by providing them the quality products at ‘cost-benefit’ basis. Our policy is to get complete satisfaction of customers and not merely make profits in import and export business in Mumbai.We, PAYAKT believe in serving customers in the best possible manner. Shipment of quality food products is our specialty. With efficient and timely services, we emerge out as the most dependable business partners in this competitive world. We are one of the certified exporters in India to offer spices & agro based products conforming to the physical and microbiological parameters as per the international standards.



The company exports multiple kinds of multiple products to more than sixty-sixty countries every year. Countries such as U.S,U.K,UAE, Netherlands, Dubai, Indonesia, Brazil, Canada, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon are the main markets and customers for PAYAKT. The company holds up “quality first, credit first” as its motto, serving and having discussions with customers from home and abroad.

PAYAKT OVERSEAS which deals with Import-Export business from India.This company has grown to become an leading Multi-products exporter.

Media Contact

Company Name:PAYAKT OVERSEAS an enterprise of PAYAKT

Contact Person: Mr.Satish Kumar Tripathy

Email: exim@payaktoverseas.com

Phone: +91-8080120758 / +91-9324293177

Country: India

Quality is our priority