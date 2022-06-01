Let’s Build The Milk Hall of Fame® Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign and New Worldwide Milk Slogan Announced
Let's build The Milk Hall of Fame® as the ultimate agricultural entertainment destination for 6 BILLION #MilkFanatics & their #MilkBuddies in the 1 TRILLION dollar worldwide milk industry.
The Milk Hall of Fame®; the first, & only lifestyle brand in the 1 TRILLION-dollar, global, diverse milk industry, announces an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/let-s-build-the-milk-hall-of-fame
“We are proud, and excited to announce that we have started our Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, to search for the best location, and begin building the Milk Hall of Fame®, with the help of forward-thinking business people, and Convention and Visitor Bureaus,” stated Christian Buettner, Marketing Director, for the Milk Hall of Fame®. Christian continued, "We are also excited to announce a new and delightful print, video & multimedia marketing slogan for the diverse, worldwide milk industry, "… more milk, pwease?™". This wonderful slogan easily translates into every recognized language in the world of diverse milk. When a child, teen, or even an adult says, "… more milk, pwease?™” in their own language, it's almost hard not to smile, and want to drink more milk."
The Milk Hall of Fame® will be the first & only multi-generational, agricultural entertainment destination for the 1 TRILLION-dollar, diverse, world milk industry. The Milk Hall of Fame®; will be home to the Mighty Moo Cows™ of the U.S. Milk Drinking Team™, with more teams to come.
Until now, the world's 6 BILLION dedicated, diverse, and devoted #MilkFanatics, and their #MilkBuddies have had absolutely NO discernible, or effective, officially licensed consumer lifestyle branded merchandise. They've also never had an ultimate destination where they can meet, greet & eat with other #MilkFanatics, & their #MilkBuddies.
These passionate, lifelong #MilkFanatics want to display their “team colors,” and wear their “team pride,” and hang out with their #MilkBuddies. Now they can, with your help at IndieGoGo.com.
“Hidden in plain sight” - the first and only milk-lifestyle brand in an untouched 1 TRILLION-dollar industry.
Diverse dairy & dairy-free milk, is a 1 TRILLION-dollar per year global industry, with unlimited potential for an untold number of brand extensions.
The most prestigious honor for the 6 BILLION diverse & passionate fans of #yourmilk around the world, is to nominate and induct them, for free, as a lifetime member of the Milk Hall of Fame®.
Children, adults, parents, grandparents, family, friends, teachers, farmers, growers, #MilkBuddies, and #MilkFanatics everywhere can now be inducted into the world-famous Milk Hall of Fame®, and become part of the Mighty Moo Cows™ of the U.S. Milk Drinking Team™
Goals of the Milk Hall of Fame®, and the Mighty Moo Cows™ of the U.S. Milk Drinking Team™
1. To promote global, sustainable, diverse milk, and develop the world’s Milk Hall of Fame® “team of Influencers” with our beloved & diverse brand of U.S. Milk Drinking Team™ characters; the Mighty Moo Cows™, via YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media properties.
2. To educate & “increase sales and multi-generational demand of diverse milk” in children, teens, and adults.
3. To create the world's Milk Hall of Fame®, and develop our associated brands as the number 1, global, “agricultural entertainment destination location”, ensuring the multi-generational passion for the diverse “milk lifestyle”.
You can utilize our world-famous, free & fun certificate making machine on the Milk Hall of Fame® website to create a membership certificate for all of your favorite #MilkBuddies & #MilkFanatics. They can proudly display it on their refrigerator or any other place of honor in their home, school, work, or play. “We’re The Mighty Moo Cows™, Go Cows GO!™”
About the global, diverse milk is a 1 TRILLION dollar industry
Global, diverse milk is a 1 TRILLION-dollar industry with 6 BILLION passionate and dedicated #MilkBuddies & #MilkFanatics. Until now, there has never been an organization with dedication and the desire to reach, teach, entertain & inspire young people & adults around the world about the diversity of milk through the power of Science, Technology, Entertainment, Arts, Math, (STEAM) and Business.
About The Milk Association™
We founded and operate The Milk Association™ to meet the current & future needs of 6 BILLION #MilkBuddies & #MilkFanatics, in the 1 TRILLION dollar per year, global, diverse, milk industry. We also surround ourselves with GIANTS from business, marketing and the worldwide, diverse milk industry. They are excited for us to succeed. When we succeed ~ they succeed!
We will use the influence of our renowned, iconic brands, youthful creativity & enthusiasm to ensure that we remain the most recognized milk lifestyle and milk entertainment brands around the world.
For more information, please contact our licensing manager, Mr. Dennis Buettner, in complete confidence, at 410-852-6928.
www.MilkHallOfFame.com
Dennis Buettner
Milk Hall of Fame, LLC.
+1 410-852-6928
dennis.buettner@gmail.com
