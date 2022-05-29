Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Theft at Woodford State Park Campground

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B3001647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss 

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 during the hours of 0200 and 0600

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodford State Park – Woodford, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIMS: Multiple

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received reports of multiple theft incidents located at the Woodford State Park Campground. Troopers responded and were unable to identify possible suspects. The suspects were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck during the incident. Troopers encourage members of the public to assist with the investigation if they have helpful information. You can contact the Shaftsbury Barracks phone number listed above or submit anonymous tips online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

