Shaftsbury Barracks / Theft at Woodford State Park Campground
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B3001647
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper R. Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 during the hours of 0200 and 0600
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodford State Park – Woodford, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIMS: Multiple
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks received reports of multiple theft incidents located at the Woodford State Park Campground. Troopers responded and were unable to identify possible suspects. The suspects were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck during the incident. Troopers encourage members of the public to assist with the investigation if they have helpful information. You can contact the Shaftsbury Barracks phone number listed above or submit anonymous tips online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.