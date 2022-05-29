Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,437 in the last 365 days.

From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Bulgarian people and on my own behalf, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations and heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan-May 28, the Independence Day.

The Republic of Bulgaria attaches great importance to its relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, which we perceive as a strategic partner. This is confirmed by the intensive 30-year fruitful dialogue between our two countries.

I would like to express my conviction that our two countries have excellent perspectives and opportunities for intensive and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas which will contribute to their future development. I believe that the invitation I sent for your visit to Bulgaria this year will give us the opportunity to discuss new horizons and perspectives.

Expressing my warmest wishes for peace and prosperity to the friendly Azerbaijani people and for your personal health, please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria

You just read:

From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.