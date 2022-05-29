From Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Bulgarian people and on my own behalf, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations and heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan-May 28, the Independence Day.

The Republic of Bulgaria attaches great importance to its relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, which we perceive as a strategic partner. This is confirmed by the intensive 30-year fruitful dialogue between our two countries.

I would like to express my conviction that our two countries have excellent perspectives and opportunities for intensive and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas which will contribute to their future development. I believe that the invitation I sent for your visit to Bulgaria this year will give us the opportunity to discuss new horizons and perspectives.

Expressing my warmest wishes for peace and prosperity to the friendly Azerbaijani people and for your personal health, please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria