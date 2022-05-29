Warehouse Management System Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Körber AG, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Infor

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for efficient management solutions to improve profitability is a key factor driving warehouse management system market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.06 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trend – Switching of supply chains to cloud-based software solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global warehouse management system market size reached USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cloud-based warehouse management systems due to growth of the e-commerce industry is driving market revenue growth.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) is a software that enables companies to efficiently manage their warehouse operations through a set of pre-defined processes. The entire functioning of the warehouse management system includes everything from inventory management, auditing, to picking up goods and materials. Companies are currently implementing warehouse management systems extensively into their work processes to obtain maximum visibility into their inventory in real time, which enables them to make better-informed decisions and thus, improve the overall efficiency of business operations.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Warehouse Management System market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Warehouse Management System market landscape.

The Warehouse Management System research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans.

The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Körber AG, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Infor, PSI Logistics, PTC, and Tecsys Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global warehouse management system market on the basis of deployment, function, application, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Labor Management System

Analytics & Optimization

Billing & Yard Management

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Others

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Key Highlights from the Report

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Users can connect and improve every aspect of the supply chain, including inventory management, labor performance optimization, and material flow control, with a cloud-based warehouse management system. Increasing demand for cloud-based management solutions can be attributed to their high scalability, increased reliability, and secure performance. Additionally, this management solution is extensively tested for any operational size and level of complexity.

Based on function, systems integration & maintenance segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. Integration of warehouse management systems with other efficient software packages gives companies the ability to better monitor and optimize their operations.

Integrating warehouse management systems with transport management systems enables organizations to receive timely and detailed information about warehouse processes, and transportation and distribution to make more informed decisions. In addition, it provides better utilization of the fleet and other necessary resources.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Warehouse Management System market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Warehouse Management System market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Warehouse Management System Market