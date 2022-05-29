Submit Release
Arura Capital Holdings to Partner with BeMotion Inc for a Concierge platform for Real Estate Property Owners

We don't sell software; we deliver success.”
— BeMotion Inc
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arura Capital has a vision for homeownership, especially in condominiums: "People who love the condo lifestyle are interested in one significant difference: being a part of the community." With this in mind, Mr. Silverman, Director of Arura Capital, is taking an innovative and aggressive approach to mobile app technologies. "We are partnering with BeMotion Inc. to launch a mobile concierge app for our residents. It is the most efficient and elegant way for our community to connect with almost everything they need during their experience with Arura Developments. Pay bills, connect to retailers and restaurants, and order services to be executed inside and outside their units. There are simple things that we can connect our homeowners to make all the difference in terms of the extra level of service that our company represents." BeMotion Inc., a Miami-based company, is a pioneer in developing a platform called Mobile Commerce Network (MCN) technology. The innovation defined by MCN is to build mobile apps based upon the 'app within an app' model whereby potentially thousands of participating merchants, retailers and more can all manage their storefront and content controls, communicating directly with app users.


Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc., Founder & Chairman, explains, "Our MCN Platform enables users to interact, shop, and redeem seamlessly and efficiently. The result is maximizing the engagement with consumers by enhancing their overall experience and simplifying their daily lives.

About (MCN Platform): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Established in 2018, The invasion providers of the MCN, DVN & LEN platforms.

About (DCN Vending & Marketplace): http://www.dcnvending.com/
A subsidiary of BeMotion Inc. was established in 2019 as the innovative smart digital vending machine provider. DCN Vending provides complete digital vending machines serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, Food & Beverage, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, and Health & Fitness Products.

Michael Goldman
BeMotion Inc
info@bemotioninc.com
