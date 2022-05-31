Michael Daniels, Democrat For Congress In Missouri's 1st, Outlines Plans For Economic Expansion & Jobs For St. Louis
Michael Daniels is emerging as the alternative Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress against U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and State Senator Steve Roberts
I'll bring a new type of St. Louis leadership for safer streets, funding police reform, health care, living wages, jobs, expanding economic growth and ending division politics.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Separating himself from U.S. Representative Cori Bush and State Senator Steve Roberts, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Michael Daniels offers a new type of leadership that brings an understanding of how important it is at developing partnerships that will solve regional issues, improve the lives of those impacted by economic and social injustice, and help create an economic foundation of opportunity for everyone.
— Michael Daniels, Democrat for U.S. Congress, Missouri's 1st
Michael Daniels outlined his vision and plan for “Economic Expansion and Jobs” in Missouri's 1st Congressional District by saying, "My vision for economic expansion and jobs in St. Louis is limitless. With the recent passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, there will be job opportunities which St. Louis has not seen in over fifty years. Over the next ten years, St. Louis will never be in a better position to restart its economic engine and become a region offering good paying jobs and a better place to live for everyone. The opportunity for high paying jobs in the trades will be enormous and we must do everything possible to recruit and train our local labor force to support the flood of public works projects brought on by the infrastructure bill.
Because of its location St. Louis can be a city and a region with a future of being one of the most robust, sophisticated and multifaceted economies in the country. Centrally located in the heartland of America, St. Louis offers a solid system of airport runways, intersecting interstate highways, multiple railroads, a major river waterway and a Cortex of high technology, all of which can support an economic expansion and growth in intermodal transportation, warehousing distribution and manufacturing for America’s growing economy.
As Congressman, one of the first acts I will take is call an Economic Expansion and Jobs Summit bringing together community organizations and activist, elected officials, labor and trades, small business and corporations creating a synergy for new partnerships, identifying resource and capacity gaps, sharing ideas for economic expansion and placing a focus on what is needed to leverage investments from multiple sources to achieve maximum economic expansion, labor force training and job results.
At the end of the day, we all have the same needs… jobs to adequately support our families, affordable housing, access to quality healthcare and performing schools so our children can make their lives better than ours. I want to be a part of making sure we meet those needs because the future of St. Louis is in our hands.
I have invited U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, State Senator Steve Roberts and other congressional candidates to join me in seeking a venue sponsor and requesting the Metro St. Louis League of Women Voters to moderate a candidate forum(s) so we can share our ideas on making St. Louis a better place to work and live."
