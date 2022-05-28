AMERICANO TO BROADCAST TRUMP RALLY LIVE IN SPANISH

“Americano Media today will continue a trend we started: broadcasting President Trump’s rallies start to finish, live on streaming video and audio, in Spanish. Get used to it.”” — Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first nationwide Spanish-language conservative media network in the United States continues to break ground today by providing live coverage of President Donald Trump’s Saturday May 28 campaign rally in Casper, Wyoming. The coverage begins at 4:30pm Eastern with Emmy®-award winning anchor Lucia Navarro introducing our coverage and discussing topics of the day. Listen to the promo here: Americano Wyoming Promo

“Americano Media today will continue a trend we started: broadcasting President Trump’s rallies start to finish, live on streaming video and audio, in Spanish,” the network’s CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo said. “Get used to it.”

The network launched in March on SiriusXM Channel 153 with 18 daily hours of original news-talk programming. One month later they announced a livestream partnership with GETTR, the nation’s fastest growing social media platform and started special streaming video events there as well.

With live TV streaming of all programs slated for release on several platforms in summer 2022, Americano will broadcast the Casper Trump rally today 4:30pm Eastern to its conclusion on SiriusXM, GETTR and the network’s Web page www.AmericanoMedia.com. You can also watch on Youtube at https://youtu.be/DQ0vo_YzY4g



About Americano Media Group

Founded by Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo and a team of Hispanic business entrepreneurs he assembled; Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO strives to empower the Hispanic community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion, and consistent advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports core Hispanic values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomedia.com.