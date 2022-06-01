Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum and The Friendship Circle New Jersey offers immersive programs to children with special abilities

Rabbi Zalman and the Friendship Circle of New Jersey offer's immersive programs to children with special abilities The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum , CEO of Friendship Circle New Jersey and LifeTown for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.

ABOUT Friendship Circle New Jersey

The Friendship Circle promotes a greater awareness and understanding of the unique needs and the unique gifts of people with special needs, and encourages respect and empathy for those facing challenges.

Children and teens with special needs and their families benefit from a wide array of innovative respite, social, and recreational programs. The Volunteer Club motivates, inspires and enriches the lives of the teen mentors.

Friendship Circle is made up of 5 jewels: children, families, volunteers, staff and supporters. The beauty of the circle is how we all link together to form a seamless circle of friendship.

Friendship Circle aims to provide children and teenagers with autism and other special needs and their families with many of the social and recreational opportunities that are available to the general community. These experiences are essential building blocks for an individual to acquire confidence and self-esteem and to ultimately lead a productive, normative adult life.

We envision a world in which people with special needs and their families experience acceptance, inclusion and friendship as contributing members of society. We foresee a future where they never again have to suffer the social isolation that has often been so prevalent in society.

