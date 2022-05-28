Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,352 in the last 365 days.

High costs and legal impasses hinder LNG energy development

VIETNAM, May 28 -  

 An LNG power plant in the southern province of Cà Mau. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Industry and Trade

HÀ NỘI — Too many variables and over-reliance on imports have been hindering Việt Nam's plan to build power plants running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), industry experts have said.

A key issue for investors was a lack of guarantee for future output once the plants become operational, or at least a penalty clause in the event Electricity Vietnam (EVN) - the country's largest power distributor - failed to purchase the said output. 

EVN, however, said such a policy was not possible under the country's current regulations, which has resulted in a number of projects being unable to proceed.

A source from the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it would likely take a long time to overcome such legal hurdles and conclude negotiations with investors, especially foreign ones.

Another issue was the difficulty in calculating energy prices based on LNG. 

As global demand rises and supply contracts, LNG-based electricity likely will become more expensive in the future.

According to the country's latest energy planning paper, costs per MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) were estimated at US$10.60 during the 2021-45 period or $0.092 per kWh, $0.011 higher than the average cost incurred by the current production. Higher LNG costs in the future will widen this gap even further.

In order to realise a goal to produce 23,900 MW from LNG as laid out in the paper, Việt Nam must import 15-17 million tonnes of LNG on a yearly basis, which requires the country to start negotiating orders years in advance to secure supply.

Given the entire supply of LNG must be imported and how volatile the LNG global market has been in recent years, experts have called for alternative sources to be put in place to ensure the country's energy security. VNS

You just read:

High costs and legal impasses hinder LNG energy development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.