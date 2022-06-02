New Men’s Facial Conditioner Promises to Moisturize and Fight Bad Skin with Silver Nanoparticles
TPCK ToppCock has been formulating great men’s products for over 8 years and we could not be more pleased with our latest creation.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men’s Grooming and Personal Care Brand TPCK ToppCock™ announces their New Facial Skin Conditioner and it promises to be a game-changer. A moisturizer perfect for daily use or after shaving with a secret weapon, silver nanoparticles. TPCK ToppCock™ Facial Skin Conditioner is formulated with natural antioxidants and moisturizing ingredients including our signature ingredient: Natural anti-bacterial Silver Nanoparticles. They are the star of the show. The Silver fights folliculitis (red bumps usually found after shaving) as well as acne and other skin conditions.
— Joey C.
Men shave, sweat, and get dirty! Unlike most skin creams that are either thick or heavy and tend to clog men's pores, or runny and watery providing no benefit, TPCK ToppCock™ Skin Conditioner applies light, non-greasy and quickly absorbs to a powder smooth feel. “TPCK ToppCock has been formulating great men’s products for over 8 years and we could not be more pleased with our latest creation,” says Joey C. of the development team. “Just like women, men need to moisturize their skin to keep it conditioned while looking and feeling healthy,” she added.
Exclusively formulated by TPCK ToppCock™, Skin Conditioner is a high-performance face cream that helps prevent dryness, appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, post-shave irritation, dull tone, and skin breakouts. Apart from Silver Nanoparticles, we use other natural ingredients: Tea Tree Oil acts as an antibacterial and helps retain moisture in your skin. The anti-inflammatory effect of tea tree oil helps combat acne and other skin irritations. Cooling Mint serves as a mild astringent that helps in toning the skin naturally. It also helps soothe razor burns and skin dryness caused by shaving while leaving a refreshing and energizing scent. Virgin Coconut Oil helps retain moisture and promotes collagen production, keeping skin supple and rejuvenated. It smooths into skin easily, instantly diminishing fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging.
To use, apply onto cleansed face and neck. For best results, apply daily to towel-dried skin after washing. Daily application works best to help retain your natural facial moisture. Moisturizing after shaving or exfoliation can help soothe the skin as well as help restore its protective barrier. TPCK ToppCock™ Skin Conditioner is a great remedy for treating and preventing shaving bumps, acne, and other skin infections. Post-shave, it provides a soothing and cooling benefit while helping to neutralize the chances of skin irritation and ingrown hairs. TPCK Topock™ developed a skin conditioner to work as a moisturizer, anti-aging cream, and post-shaving treatment in one easy-to-use product.
Works best when used after daily cleansing with TPCK ToppCock™ Black Sand Facial Scrub.
TPCK ToppCock™ Facial Skin Conditioner is available at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and ToppCock.com.
A Little About US
Founded in 2014, TPCK ToppCock™ has established itself as an innovative brand in male grooming and personal care. We pioneered the products for Man Parts that is now common among most men’s brands. We formulate our own products that are exclusively designed for men to address male grooming and skin care needs.
