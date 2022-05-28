DOH approves reopening of China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina

Posted on May 27, 2022 in Newsroom

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow up inspection found that all the critical food safety violations were corrected.

China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant located at 2580 Kekaa Dr., #116 had received the red placard on May 17 and was immediately closed due to a cockroach and rodent infestation. A follow up inspection was conducted on May 19 but evidence of an active population of rodents was still present. A second follow up inspection on May 25 found that all critical violations were corrected.

The restaurant will send DOH monthly pest control service reports and was advised to routinely clean areas of food debris and grease build up.

DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

