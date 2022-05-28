Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Knife) and Burglary One Offenses in the Seventh District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Knife) and Burglary One offense that occurred in the Seventh District.

 

Armed Robbery (Knife): On Sunday, April 10, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22049596

 

Burglary One/Aggravated Assault: On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 22068272

 

Unlawful Entry: On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 12:55 pm, the suspect entered a private property unlawfully in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, SE. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22073541

 

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Donnell Pride, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife), Burglary One, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Entry.  

