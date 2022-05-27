Prime Minister met with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna

LITHUANIA, May 27 - On 27 May, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė received Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olha Stefanishyna in the Government Office. During the meeting, the following topics were discussed: the situation in Ukraine, its humanitarian needs, the EU support as well as bilateral Lithuanian support, plans for rebuilding Ukraine, the EU and NATO response to the Russian war against Ukraine, and Ukraine’s aspirations for the EU candidate status.

‘Lithuania is doing its utmost to support and will keep on supporting Ukraine and its people, who are boldly defending not only their freedom and democratic values from Russian aggression but also that of our own, we will ensure safe conditions for Ukrainians who found refuge in Lithuania and will contribute to Ukraine's rebuilding’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

Prime Minister noted that in the EU and NATO formats, Lithuania is encouraging its partners to stay united, ensure long-term support for Ukraine, while pressuring Russia and Belarus via the EU sanctions, limiting Russia’s possibilities to wage war, and reducing our dependency on Russia’s energy resources.

According to Prime Minister, Ukraine’s ability to complete enormous EU questionnaires in record time while fighting the war only proves that Ukraine is committed to directing the country towards Europe. Lithuania, in return, is doing its best for the EU to respond as soon as possible by granting Ukraine the EU candidate status.

‘Already in 2013, the people of Ukraine firmly decided that they belong to the European Union and today they are sacrificing their lives for Ukrainian freedom and its future in Europe. It is time for the European Union to show that our talk of the open door to Ukraine is not mere words and grant Ukraine the EU candidate status in the European Council in June’, said Prime Minister.