Prime Minister’s greetings to Robert Golob on his appointment as Slovenia’s new Prime Minister

LITHUANIA, May 27 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has extended greetings to newly appointed Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob and the new Cabinet, noting the very good relations between the two countries, who have also become close partners in the EU and strong allies in NATO.

‘In the face of Russia’s shocking and brutal invasion of Ukraine, there is an urgent need for our countries, the EU, and NATO to stay united and increase our support to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to defend itself and Europe’s future and to continue pressuring Russia to stop the aggression. I hope that Lithuania and Slovenia can join efforts in supporting Ukraine’s request to grant EU Candidate status as soon as possible and responding to the requests of Moldova and Georgia in kind. I am also ready to work together on accelerating the European enlargement in the Western Balkans region. It is in our joint interest to see our democratic and value-aligned partners within the EU.

I am certain we will continue to strengthen our dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of our countries, our people and Europe as a whole. Your Excellency, let me take this opportunity to wish you every success in your future endeavours,’ reads Prime Minister’s letter.