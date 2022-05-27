Submit Release
Governor McKee Directs Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

RHODE ISLAND, May 27 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee is directing U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, in observation of Memorial Day. Flags should return to full-staff at noon.

Governor McKee also released the following statement today in recognition of the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the preservation of freedom:

"This Memorial Day, let us come together as Rhode Islanders to reflect on the selfless sacrifice of our nation's brave service members who gave their lives for our freedom. As we honor their memory, we must also pay tribute to their families and loved ones as they have also made a tremendous sacrifice for our nation. We can never thank them enough.

I encourage every Rhode Islander to take a moment this Memorial Day to remember these valiant heroes and the legacies they have left behind. Their sacrifices should never be taken for granted."

Governor McKee asks Rhode Islanders to lower their own flags to half-staff during this time.

