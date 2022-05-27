MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 16, 2022 to Monday, May 23, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 16, 2022, through Monday, May 23, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 59 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 16, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-068-608

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-068-660

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ricardo Hutchinson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-069-330

A Glock 37 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-069-359

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-069-370

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Keith Ross, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 22-069-374

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Khari Dionte Payne, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Rayquan Hyron Williams, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Zachary Spooner, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-069-443

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-069-502

A 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-069-531

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Quante Jerrell Wiggins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Felony Conviction), National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-069-580

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Kiara Cherie Nyree Campbell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-069-587

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A Sig Sauer P-229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-069-757

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4600 block of 41st Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-069-856

A Savage Arms MSR-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-069-865

A Beretta 92 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Gregory S. Goodwine, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, National Firearms Act, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-069-931

A Smith & Wesson SW22 .22 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson 36 .38 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 22-069-981

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old William Starnes, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-070-017

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tra’neaz Ransford, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-070-019

A Lucznik Poland P-64 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Delonte Montgomery, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-070-029

Thursday, May 19, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 35th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-070-387

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-070-436

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Lee Marshall Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-070-478

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 BB gun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 64-year-old Herman Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-070-483

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Foote Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-070-561

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-070-572

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-070-586

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-070-595

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus PT-740 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-070-654

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Reginald Harold Peters, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-070-662

Friday, May 20, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-070-849

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Donnell Sanders, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-031

A Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Anthony Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Threats to do Bodily Harm while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-071-035

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tariq Deshawn Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-040

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-071-100

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Daquan Carter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-150

Saturday, May 21, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Lorenzo Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-491

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-071-569

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-589

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Sean Joseph Holman, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-638

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-071-684

Sunday, May 22, 2022

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jabari Vines, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-780

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Jamie Macedo, of Northwest, D.C., and 41-year-old John Anthony Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-788

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-071-923

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Dequan Green, of Northeast, D.C., and for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-071-962

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Larry Pinkard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-072-006

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old John Hutcherson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-072-025

Monday, May 23, 2022

A Ruger P-90 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Tracy Douglass, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-072-348

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-072-525

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Joshua Martin, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-072-537

A Springfield Armory XPM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old James Fitzgerald Honesty, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-072-562

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 13th Street and U Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-072-587

A Springfield Armory XP-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Joe Ramsey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-072-589

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-072-670

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-072-729

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-072-749

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

