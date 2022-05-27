Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts to Host “Legislative Wrap-Up” Town Halls in Grand Island and Wahoo

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Grand Island and Wahoo on Friday, June 10th.  At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session.  Among other successes, the Governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

 

Gov. Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions.  The town hall events are open to the public.

 

A review of the Nebraska Legislature’s achievements in the 2022 session is available by clicking here

 

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Grand Island

 

 

When: 10:30AM-11:30AM on Friday, June 10, 2022

 

Where: Grand Island Public Library Meeting Room C - 1124 W 2nd Street, Grand Island

 

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Wahoo

 

 

When: 3:00PM-4:00PM CT on Friday, June 10, 2022

 

Where: Union Bank and Trust Meeting Room - 328 W 3rd Street, Wahoo

