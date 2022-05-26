Submit Release
Juvenile Court Hearing Ordered for Man Convicted of Murdering His Mother

The 4-3 ruling from the state’s highest court ruled that the case against Mario Salvador Padilla, who was 16 at the time of the killing and is now 40, will be sent back for a transfer hearing where a juvenile court judge is expected to consider various factors such as the defendant’s maturity, degree of criminal sophistication, prior delinquent history and whether he can be rehabilitated.

