A unanimous California Supreme Court decision in Naranjo v. Spectrum Security Services held that premium wages for rest and meal periods – known as “rest and meal break violations” – are considered “wages” under California law.
May 26, 2022
You just read:
California Supreme Court Adds New Employer Obligations for Meal and Rest Breaks
