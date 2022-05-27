Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,390 in the last 365 days.

Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in June

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 27,840 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following location in June.

LOCATION

WEEK STOCKED

# OF TROUT

Alturas Lake

June 6-10

1,740

Bayhorse Lake

June 13-17

2,000

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

June 6-10

400

Capehorn Lake

June 6-10 & June 27-July 1

600 total

Hayden Creek Pond

June 6-10 & June 27-July 1

1,000 total

Hyde Creek Pond

June 6-10 & June 27-July 1

400 total

Iron Lake

June 27-July 1

1,000

Josephus lakes, Upper & Lower

June 20-24

800

Kid’s Creek Pond

June 6-10 & June 27-July 1

800 total

Little Bayhorse Lake

June 13-17

1,000

Meadow Lake

June 27-July 1

2,000

Mosquito Flat Reservoir

May 30-June 3

1,000

Perkins Lake

June 13-17

600

Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole)

June 13-17 & June 27-July 1

8,000 total

Sawtooth Kids Pond

June 6-10, June 20-24 &                    June 27-July 1

700 total

Squaw Creek Pond

June 6-10

300

Stanley Lake

June 6-10

2,100

Valley Creek

June 13-17 & June 27-July 1

1,500 total

Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds

June 6-10, June 20-24 &              June 27-July 1

1,900 total

The number of trout released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or staff schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

 

You just read:

Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.