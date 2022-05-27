Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in June

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 27,840 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following location in June.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED # OF TROUT Alturas Lake June 6-10 1,740 Bayhorse Lake June 13-17 2,000 Blue Mountain Meadow Pond June 6-10 400 Capehorn Lake June 6-10 & June 27-July 1 600 total Hayden Creek Pond June 6-10 & June 27-July 1 1,000 total Hyde Creek Pond June 6-10 & June 27-July 1 400 total Iron Lake June 27-July 1 1,000 Josephus lakes, Upper & Lower June 20-24 800 Kid’s Creek Pond June 6-10 & June 27-July 1 800 total Little Bayhorse Lake June 13-17 1,000 Meadow Lake June 27-July 1 2,000 Mosquito Flat Reservoir May 30-June 3 1,000 Perkins Lake June 13-17 600 Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole) June 13-17 & June 27-July 1 8,000 total Sawtooth Kids Pond June 6-10, June 20-24 & June 27-July 1 700 total Squaw Creek Pond June 6-10 300 Stanley Lake June 6-10 2,100 Valley Creek June 13-17 & June 27-July 1 1,500 total Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds June 6-10, June 20-24 & June 27-July 1 1,900 total

The number of trout released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or staff schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.