Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in June
Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 27,840 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following location in June.
|
LOCATION
|
WEEK STOCKED
|
# OF TROUT
|
Alturas Lake
|
June 6-10
|
1,740
|
Bayhorse Lake
|
June 13-17
|
2,000
|
Blue Mountain Meadow Pond
|
June 6-10
|
400
|
Capehorn Lake
|
June 6-10 & June 27-July 1
|
600 total
|
Hayden Creek Pond
|
June 6-10 & June 27-July 1
|
1,000 total
|
Hyde Creek Pond
|
June 6-10 & June 27-July 1
|
400 total
|
Iron Lake
|
June 27-July 1
|
1,000
|
Josephus lakes, Upper & Lower
|
June 20-24
|
800
|
Kid’s Creek Pond
|
June 6-10 & June 27-July 1
|
800 total
|
Little Bayhorse Lake
|
June 13-17
|
1,000
|
Meadow Lake
|
June 27-July 1
|
2,000
|
Mosquito Flat Reservoir
|
May 30-June 3
|
1,000
|
Perkins Lake
|
June 13-17
|
600
|
Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole)
|
June 13-17 & June 27-July 1
|
8,000 total
|
Sawtooth Kids Pond
|
June 6-10, June 20-24 & June 27-July 1
|
700 total
|
Squaw Creek Pond
|
June 6-10
|
300
|
Stanley Lake
|
June 6-10
|
2,100
|
Valley Creek
|
June 13-17 & June 27-July 1
|
1,500 total
|
Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds
|
June 6-10, June 20-24 & June 27-July 1
|
1,900 total
The number of trout released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or staff schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.