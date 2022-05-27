Division of Marine Fisheries reminds fishermen to promptly complete license/permit renewals

MOREHEAD CITY

May 27, 2022

The Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding fishermen to complete and return their commercial and for-hire license and permit renewals for fiscal year 2023 without delay.

Renewal packets were mailed to license and permit holders in April. The packets included an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope. Renewals may be completed by mail, drop-box, or in person by appointment.

Drop boxes and appointments are available at the following Division locations:

DMF Headquarters

3441 Arendell St.

Morehead City

Phone: 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632 Manteo Field Office

1021 Driftwood Dr.

Manteo

Phone 252-473-5734 or 800-405-7774 Pamlico District Office

943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17

Washington

Phone: 252-946-6481 or 800-338-7804 Southern District Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension

Wilmington

Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536

Those who have questions or wish to make an appointment should call their local license office at the number listed above or email License@ncdenr.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The license office in the Elizabeth City office is permanently closed and cannot accept renewal applications.

2022 commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2023 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org, by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours, or at a many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).