Division of Marine Fisheries reminds fishermen to promptly complete license/permit renewals
MOREHEAD CITY
The Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding fishermen to complete and return their commercial and for-hire license and permit renewals for fiscal year 2023 without delay.
Renewal packets were mailed to license and permit holders in April. The packets included an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope. Renewals may be completed by mail, drop-box, or in person by appointment.
Drop boxes and appointments are available at the following Division locations:
|
DMF Headquarters
3441 Arendell St.
Morehead City
Phone: 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632
|
Manteo Field Office
1021 Driftwood Dr.
Manteo
Phone 252-473-5734 or 800-405-7774
|
Pamlico District Office
943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17
Washington
Phone: 252-946-6481 or 800-338-7804
|
Southern District Office
127 Cardinal Drive Extension
Wilmington
Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536
Those who have questions or wish to make an appointment should call their local license office at the number listed above or email License@ncdenr.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The license office in the Elizabeth City office is permanently closed and cannot accept renewal applications.
2022 commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2023 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.
Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org, by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours, or at a many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).