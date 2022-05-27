Submit Release
Troopers Find Over 144 Pounds of Suspected Cocaine Concealed in Commercial Vehicle on Interstate 8

On the night of Wednesday, May 18, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) sergeant initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Volvo commercial motor vehicle with a commercial trailer on eastbound Interstate 8 at milepost 107, west of Gila Bend.

During the traffic stop, the sergeant observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. Following a positive alert by an AZDPS narcotics detection canine, the sergeant located 144.6 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed in the truck’s sleeper-berth closet.

The suspect driver, 36-year-old Albi Naska, and his passenger, 36-year-old Victor Nikitin, both residents of Ontario, Canada, were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of a narcotic drug.

Packages of suspected cocaine  Packages of suspected cocaine Naska, Albi Victor Nikitin 

 

