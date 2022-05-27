Bridge on FM 3001 in Harrison County Scheduled to be Replaced

The bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief in Harrison County is scheduled to be replaced later this summer, according to plans approved in May by TxDOT.

“During construction, traffic will be limited to one lane across the bridge,” said TxDOT area engineer Jacob Vise. “Temporary signal lights will control traffic,” Vise added.

Highway 19 Construction, LLC of Sulphur Springs was awarded the contract with a bid of $4,618,853.



Work is expected to begin in August and should take about 20 months to complete.

