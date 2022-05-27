NDDOT and partners kick-off construction season in the southeast region

BISMARCK, ND - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is kicking off the 2022 construction season with the help from the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.



This year’s construction season consists of approximately $500 million in projects throughout North Dakota to enhance the state’s highway system.



“We are extremely excited to begin this construction season and invest critical dollars into our state transportation system,” said Bill Panos, NDDOT director. “This summer we hope motorists will take the necessary precautions to ensure these work zones are safe.”



Motorists should slow down and drive distraction free to help increase safety throughout work zones. Other tips for motorists include:



Follow signage and be aware that traffic configurations often change in work zones.

Be patient. Work zones are not present to inconvenience drivers, they are an important part in maintaining and rebuilding our state’s infrastructure.

Stay alert. Dedicate your full attention to the roadway.

“Work zones typically have narrowed lanes, reduced speeds, shifted lanes, and temporary pavement,” said Russ Hanson, executive vice president of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota. “When you see orange signs for work zones ahead, slow down, be ready for sudden stops, and watch for flaggers, workers, and heavy equipment close to the roadway.”



Following these simple tips will not only help motorists stay safe and reach their destination, but it will help to protect contractors who are working alongside traffic.



"Construction workers provide a valuable service in enhancing safety by improving roadways, but at the end of the day, they go home to children, spouses, friends and family," said Sgt. Darcy Aberle, North Dakota Highway Patrol. "Motorists need to respect the work these crews do and respect them by driving cautiously so they can go home and be part of our communities. Be patient, slow down and obey all construction signs."



Below is a list of major road construction projects taking place during the 2022 construction season. The projects are listed according to the NDDOT District in which they are located.



Valley City District:



Stutsman, Barnes, Logan, Lamoure, McIntosh, Dickey, Kidder, Foster, Steele and Ransom counties.



Jamestown Bypass milling project

Junction of North Dakota Highway 30 in Streeter structure repair project

Junction of ND 30 to Junction of U.S. Highway 281 milling and overlay project

Fargo District:



Traill, Cass, Richland, Sargent, Ransom, Steele, Grand Forks, Lamoure and Dickey counties.



Interstate 29 reconstruction project in northbound lanes

ND 11 reconstruction project through the city of Hankinson

I-94 median concrete barrier and guardrail implementation, west of I-29 to Sheyenne Street Interchange

Motorists can stay updated on state construction projects in several ways:



- ### -



The 2022 Construction Map is available on the NDDOT homepage under Construction Information.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

