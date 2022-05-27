Seniors Academy of MPU Participated in the Writing of “Research Report on the Development of Education for the Elderly in China (2018-2020)”

MACAU, May 27 - In order to summarize the achievements and experience of elderly education in our country for more than 30 years, as well as to discuss problems existing in the development of elderly education, the National Institute of Education Sciences of China established a research group formed by the China Association of the Universities for The Aged and the Alliance of Higher Education Institutions for the Seniors, to co-author the Blue Book of Elderly Education – the “Research Report on the Development of Education for the Elderly in China (2018-2020)”, which was published by Contemporary China Publishing House.

The book consists of approximately 250,000 words, which are divided into general report, regional research report, system search report, thematic research report, case study report, etc. The research report includes statistical data from 29 provincial-level administrative regions in China, as well as data from Gansu, Ningxia, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. It was the first large-scale research of elderly education in China, systematically sorting out the development of elderly education, as well as bringing ideas for the future development of elderly education in China. The Seniors Academy of MPU was commissioned by the National Institute of Education Sciences of China to write about the development history of elderly education in Macao and to compile the reports of Hong Kong and Taiwan, therefore completing the coverage of the research report.

The Seniors Academy of MPU, which has been established for 22 years, was the first academic unit in Macao enabling the elderly to study at a higher educational institution. The Seniors Academy will continue to strengthen connection and cooperation with elderly education institutions in Mainland China to jointly contribute to elderly education.