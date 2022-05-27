The 'Take Me Fishing Trailer' events are returning to Eastern Idaho this summer

Looking for a fun family friendly activity to enjoy this summer? Look no further than the Fish and Game Take Me Fishing trailer as it travels around the state loaning out all the gear needed to catch fish.

During the events, staff and volunteers will be on-hand to help both kids and adults learn fishing basics. Families looking to spend more time outside can use these events to see just how fun and easy it is to fish their neighborhood pond.

Everyone is welcome; participants only need to stop at the trailer to check-in, check out equipment, receive bait and request instruction. No fishing license is needed by registered participants while the fishing trailer is present. Before and after the event, a valid fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.

Check the trailer schedule for a free and fun day of fishing at a location near you. More events may be added this summer, visit the Upper Snake events page for updates.

Discover other events happening across the state by clicking here.