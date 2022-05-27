Pritzker Administration Applauds State Court Ruling to Lift Stays on 185 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced the Circuit Court of Cook County has lifted the stays that enjoined 185 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries in 2021.





In anticipation of receiving further guidance in a related federal case, IDFPR anticipates releasing detailed information on next steps for applicants as soon as that guidance is issued. The federal case concerns objections to the state's residency requirements for dispensary owners.





"Today is a key development towards our ultimate goal of creating the most diverse, inclusive, and robust adult use cannabis industry of any state in the country," said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. "We stand ready to swiftly move forward in ensuring Illinois' standing as a national leader in the advancement of cannabis equity."



