From rock to hip hop to pop rock, award winning songwriter Johnathon Brannon does it all.

Random Parts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Brannon is an award winning lyricist and vocalist that has been writing music for more than a decade. Raised in Los Angeles, CA, Brannon has covered the gamut of creating music from rock to pop rock to hip hop music. He has always been a masterful storyteller and a skilled collaborator capable of bringing out the best in any artist. His songwriting comes from the heart as he crafts meaningful and relatable songs for his listeners.

Early in his career, Brannon along with his close friend and vocalist collaborated on acoustic rock albums and by the year 2014 had released four albums that were well received by the fans. Being an avid lover of 90’s hip hop music, Brannon decided he wanted to leave his mark in the hip hop world so he collaborated with other artists and vocalists and created the hip hop project Radio Fly that was extremely popular in the underground hip hop community.

Brannon knew that in order to stand out amongst the top ten artists he decided to create a more commercial, radio friendly sound so he created the Random Parts project. In the same fashion as his previous works, he would round various songwriters and vocalists to collaborate with to create the pop rock project Random Works.

The new single titled “Til The Death Of Me” featuring Bobby John was originally slated to appear on his Brannon album, but after hearing the music, Brannon felt he needed a powerful vocalist with a wide range to make this song commercially appealing in the pop rock lane.

Bobby John, being an established veteran vocalist hailing from Canada, stepped right in and delivered exactly what was needed on this hit. Everyone is anxious and excited as May 27th is the official release date of the song and will be out on all platforms.

Til The Death Of Me