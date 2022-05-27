Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,412 in the last 365 days.

Jonathon Braanon proves that it is never too late to be a superstar in music.

Goin Down Tonight

Radio Fly

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, award winning songwriter and lyricist, Jonathon Brannon, truly believes that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. His songwriting comes from the heart as he crafts meaningful and relatable songs for his listeners.

Brannon along with his close friend and vocalist David Cagel started crafting songs in 2007. The music they created was acoustic rock and in 2014 they released Brannon’s debut album titled “Welton St.” and by 2021 the two had released a total of four albums. These rock albums received rave reviews and amassed a great following fan base for Brannon.

Brannon has always been a masterful storyteller and a skilled collaborator capable of bringing out the best in any artist. Being an avid lover of 90’s hip hop music, he decided he wanted to leave his mark in that hip hop world. He wanted to branch out and collaborate with other artists and vocalists so he created his hip hop project called Radio Fly.

The concept behind Radio Fly was to have a rotating cast of producers and rap artists creating a hard hitting, yet thoughtful, brand of hip hop for this new era of music. Brannon’s idea was to create memorable hooks that fans could sing along to, whether it was inspiring, or just having a good time. Brannon states “I want the fans to feel the music and enjoy it and hopefully, want to listen again”.

Brannon secured a major worldwide distribution deal with Intercept Music and dropped his second single under Radio Fly called “Goin’ Down Tonight' featuring R Reed, a well known Houston hip hop artist. By combining his love for the classics and the desire to breathe new life into the hip hop genre, Radio Fly is one of the most exciting acts in today’s underground hip hop. The future's looking bright for Radio Fly and the fans can expect to hear new music coming this summer.

Tory Harrelson
+1 951-906-6682
email us here
Intercept Music

Goin Down Tonight

You just read:

Jonathon Braanon proves that it is never too late to be a superstar in music.

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.