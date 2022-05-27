Jonathon Braanon proves that it is never too late to be a superstar in music.

Radio Fly

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, award winning songwriter and lyricist, Jonathon Brannon, truly believes that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. His songwriting comes from the heart as he crafts meaningful and relatable songs for his listeners.

Brannon along with his close friend and vocalist David Cagel started crafting songs in 2007. The music they created was acoustic rock and in 2014 they released Brannon’s debut album titled “Welton St.” and by 2021 the two had released a total of four albums. These rock albums received rave reviews and amassed a great following fan base for Brannon.

Brannon has always been a masterful storyteller and a skilled collaborator capable of bringing out the best in any artist. Being an avid lover of 90’s hip hop music, he decided he wanted to leave his mark in that hip hop world. He wanted to branch out and collaborate with other artists and vocalists so he created his hip hop project called Radio Fly.

The concept behind Radio Fly was to have a rotating cast of producers and rap artists creating a hard hitting, yet thoughtful, brand of hip hop for this new era of music. Brannon’s idea was to create memorable hooks that fans could sing along to, whether it was inspiring, or just having a good time. Brannon states “I want the fans to feel the music and enjoy it and hopefully, want to listen again”.

Brannon secured a major worldwide distribution deal with Intercept Music and dropped his second single under Radio Fly called “Goin’ Down Tonight' featuring R Reed, a well known Houston hip hop artist. By combining his love for the classics and the desire to breathe new life into the hip hop genre, Radio Fly is one of the most exciting acts in today’s underground hip hop. The future's looking bright for Radio Fly and the fans can expect to hear new music coming this summer.

