Public invited to workshop on living in large carnivore country

Green River - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will be held on Friday, Jun. 10 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Green River Regional Office. Anyone who spends time in bear and lion country is encouraged to attend.
“We’ve found that there are many people who may not be sure how they should react if confronted by a bear or mountain lion,” says Regina Dickson, Information and Education Specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “These workshops provide people with good, practical information on how to prevent conflicts as well as what to do in an encounter with one of these large carnivores.”
The workshop is designed to focus on how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores while recreating. There will be presentations by wildlife professionals with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on topics such as: bear and mountain lion food habits, where one would expect to encounter a bear or mountain lion, food storage regulations, understanding bear and lion behavior, what to do in an encounter and the proper use of bear spray.

Public invited to workshop on living in large carnivore country

