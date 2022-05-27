Maverick Motors Expands Services for Vehicle Owners Who Want the Best Customized Trucks, Jeeps and SUVs
Experts craft perfect upgrades to complement and build out the perfect rideDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With two paint booths and expert technicians, Maverick Motors DFW has been building and selling the best custom trucks for the past two years. Today, the company announced it is now building customized vehicles for consumers too.
Maverick Motors is expanding and now offers its clients the most professional technicians and facilities for building out trucks and SUVs. Maverick offers concierge services and will pick up and deliver customer vehicles within 50 miles of its 105,000 square-foot facility located at 9233 Denton Drive – right next to Love Field Airport.
“We are really excited to announce that Maverick Motors is now building custom vehicles,” said owner Samuel Dillon. “Maverick Motors is all about the love of vehicles. We have a passion for cars, trucks and SUVs and love to build and customize vehicles. Owners come to us to take their rides to the next level. If you want to customize your vehicle and add some extra curb appeal, Maverick Motors DFW is the place to go. We are here to help you customize the truck, Jeep or SUV of your dreams.”
Maverick Motors helps customers fix everything from rock chips, a paint scratch, hail damage or an unexpected parking lot shopping cart ding. Color matching and chrome delete is performed in-house. The company offers more than 100,000 wheel and tire options and works with top-rated brands to get the perfect lift tailored for the best in custom vehicles.
All installations and services are done at its Dallas facility, including:
Lifts
Wheels / Tires
Custom Auto Painting
Bedcovers
Spray-in Bedliners
Custom Bumpers
Winches
Full Vehicle Rhino Liners
Color Matching
Headlights and Taillights
Light Bars
Running Boards
Fender Flares
Leather Installation
Big Screen Installation
Dillon explained, “We’ve been buying, selling and customizing trucks, Jeeps and SUVs and now we are offering those same services to you. Call us for superior lifts, accessories and parts. We have the best custom auto painting technicians and will help you bring the most out of your ride.”
For more information and to view custom vehicle inventory for sale, visit maverickmotorsdfw.com.
About Maverick Motors
Six brothers who partnered with Barrett Roush and Dent Mavericks, the largest auto hail repair company in the United States, started Maverick Motors. Call Maverick for lifts, wheels, tires, bed covers, custom headlights and taillights, custom bumpers, leather interiors, vinyl wrap and blackout packages along with step sides for trucks. Maverick Motors offers superior lift kit installations and features SuperLift Suspensions, Rough Country, BDS Suspension, Carli, Superlift and ReadyLift Suspension. Our professional team will help you choose the perfect parts to take your truck or SUV to the next level.
