Sparkle Wash Cincinnati Adds Austin Rizer As Lead Wash Technician
In his role, he will ensure all washing equipment is operated in a efficient and safe manner.CINCINNATI, OH, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash Cincinnati is pleased to announce Austin Rizer as their new lead wash technician. In his role, he will ensure all washing equipment is operated in a efficient and safe manner, work to comply with all safety standards and equipment guidelines, and select the proper cleaning agents and cleaning technique to complete each project effectively.
Pat Baker, owner of Sparkle Wash Cincinnati noted that, "Austin is a great fit for our team. He's been part of the team for about a year, but his effectiveness and leadership potential made him a great fit as lead wash technician."
Sparkle Wash Cincinnati is an independently owned and operated division of Sparkle Wash International, operating out of the Cincinnati, OH area. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise.com.
