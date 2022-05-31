Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,628 in the last 365 days.

Sparkle Wash Cincinnati Adds Austin Rizer As Lead Wash Technician

Sparkle Wash Cincinnati Team - Pictured left to right: Austin Rizer, Pat Baker, Luke Baker

In his role, he will ensure all washing equipment is operated in a efficient and safe manner.

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash Cincinnati is pleased to announce Austin Rizer as their new lead wash technician. In his role, he will ensure all washing equipment is operated in a efficient and safe manner, work to comply with all safety standards and equipment guidelines, and select the proper cleaning agents and cleaning technique to complete each project effectively.

Pat Baker, owner of Sparkle Wash Cincinnati noted that, "Austin is a great fit for our team. He's been part of the team for about a year, but his effectiveness and leadership potential made him a great fit as lead wash technician."

Sparkle Wash Cincinnati is an independently owned and operated division of Sparkle Wash International, operating out of the Cincinnati, OH area. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise.com.

Pat Baker
Sparkle Wash Cincinnati
+1 513-642-1955
email us here

You just read:

Sparkle Wash Cincinnati Adds Austin Rizer As Lead Wash Technician

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.