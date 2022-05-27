Activated Carbon Market Growing at Healthy CAGR over Forecast 2018 to 2028 | Calgon Carbon Corporation, Haycarb PLC

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing activities that are causing water and air pollution

Rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing R&D activities to develop new activated carbon products for various applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market size reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving global activated carbon market revenue growth include rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing research and development initiatives to develop newly activated carbon products for various applications. Increasing concerns about health issues related to breathing poor quality air and consuming polluted water has led to increasing use of activated carbon. This trend may propel revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Activated carbon manufacturers focus keenly on research and development by applying cutting-edge technologies to develop new activated carbon products for specialized uses. Continuous research and development operations by activated carbon manufacturers allow them to develop more effective and enhanced products for specific applications, including hydrogen sulphide removal while competing with rival product lines.

The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments. The latest market research report on activated carbon market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2027. Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on activated carbon market are powered and backed by human answers. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kuraray Chemical Co., LTD., Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Puragen LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, and ADA-ES, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Demand for water treatment has risen due to growing water demand from manufacturing industries and changing federal regulations for the mitigation of water pollution, thereby, boosting demand for activated carbon.

In June 2020, Cabot Corporation, announced collaboration with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in connection with EPA's national enforcement action plan to control air emissions from carbon black production plants. This collaboration is a significant milestone in its project in Franklin, Louisiana, USA.

Granular activated carbon segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as granular activated carbon is widely used in air purification and municipal water treatment facilities, particularly in removal of mercury and chlorine.

Liquid phase segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of liquid phase filtration. Liquid phase filtration is widely used to filter chloramines and organic chemicals from drinkable water, such as herbicides and pesticides.

Emergen Research has segmented the global activated carbon on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bead Activated Carbon

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gas Phase

Liquid Phase

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Mining

Water Treatment

Metal Extraction

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Air Purification

Others

The Global Activated Carbon Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Activated Carbon market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Activated Carbon market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Activated Carbon market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Activated Carbon market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Activated Carbon Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

