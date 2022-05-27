Miami Media School is Collaborating with FC Miami City Soccer Club
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Media School collaborates with F.C. Miami City (FCMC), an American soccer club based in Miami, Florida. Our Sports Broadcasting students are excited to level up their skills working alongside these industry pros. F.C. Miami City is affiliated with Paris Saint-Germain F.C., one of the biggest soccer clubs in Europe and the club Lionel Messi is currently playing for.
Since 2014, F.C. Miami City has been a fully affiliated member of the United Soccer League (USL), North America’s largest professional soccer organization that oversees the USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, USL W, and USL Academy. There is both a Women’s Team and a Men’s Team.
The United Soccer League (USL) is an important stepping stone for professionals who are now playing soccer worldwide and provides an established “path to pro” in the North American soccer landscape. F.C. Miami City is committed to developing young talent and guiding players’ progress through the youth ranks to professional soccer.
This collaboration has opened up a world of hands-on experience for our Miami Media School students during the 13-game season that started on May 13th and runs through July 10th. Our students are present at each game, conducting pregame and postgame interviews with the players and gathering dynamic content that the club uses for various venues.
This collaboration allows our Sports Broadcasting students to learn hands-on in real-time, under the guidance of their instructors, who are themselves professionals in the industry. They are not only gaining the experience of a credentialed media pro, but they are also being exposed to production elements that include content creation, editing, and live streaming, in the fast-paced world of sports broadcasting.
Our students chose to enroll in our programs to gain the skills needed to land their dream opportunities in the industry they love. Our students graduate career-ready with industry collaborations such as this, which offer real-world experience to complement our enriched curriculum.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
