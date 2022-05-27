CANADA, May 27 - From Infrastructure Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2022/05/canada-and-british-columbia-invest-in-14-cleanbc-infrastructure-projects-across-the-province-to-create-cleaner-stronger-communities.html

Whistler, British Columbia, May 27, 2022– Investments in green infrastructure projects help build sustainable, resilient communities. They create adaptive solutions to tackle climate change and mitigate its impacts—such as the wildfires and floods experienced in British Columbia this past year—and they support the shift to a cleaner economy that will help communities prosper.

Yesterday, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia’s Minister of State for Infrastructure acting for the Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, announced more than $32.8 million in joint federal-provincial funding for 14 green infrastructure projects in B.C.

Among these projects, the Resort Municipality of Whistler will benefit from an expansion of the Sea-to-Sky Electric Vehicle Charging Network, including the installation of 41 new electric vehicle charging stations and upgrades to the electric grid to support future demand. Thirteen of the new stations will be direct-current fast-charging stations capable of charging a battery from empty to 80% in 30-60 minutes depending on vehicle battery size.

Today’s investment will also help improve housing options for vulnerable seniors with upgrades to the building envelope, ventilation system, space, and water heating for 26 supported housing units in Victoria, in partnership with Pacifica Housing. The project will decarbonize the building and improve comfort in extreme weather events like heat waves and wildfires.

In addition, some of the funding will support the partnership between the Skidegate Band Council, the Old Massett Village Council, and the Council of Haida Nations to construct a new solar energy farm. The solar photovoltaic farm will be built and operated jointly by the partnership members to generate clean energy, which will displace fossil fuel use on Haida Gwaii's northern isolated grid.

Other CleanBC projects announced today include a hydropower station and the installation of heat recovery systems to produce renewable natural gas.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.5 million and the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $14.3 million in these 14 projects through the second intake of the CleanBC Communities Fund, under the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Contributions from municipal, First Nation and not-for-profit recipients total more than $10.9 million

Quotes

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities –

“British Columbians have long been leaders on climate action, and our government is committed to helping them be even more ambitious. Our partnership with province of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Communities Fund, will enable communities to leverage the power of clean energy and successfully transition to a clean economy that works for everyone.”

The Honourable George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“We’re working across all levels of governments and with Indigenous peoples to directly address the climate crisis and build a better future for people across the province through CleanBC. The latest round of CleanBC Communities Fund projects will mean improved community resources, reduced local air and carbon pollution, and more job opportunities for people in a cleaner economy.”

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country –

"Investments into green infrastructure will build healthy, resilient, and sustainable communities today that will allow us to prosper well into the future. All orders of government are working together across BC to ensure communities adopt green technologies that will improve residents' quality of life, create good paying jobs, and help reach our 2050 net-zero targets. Through a $1.2 million federal investment for an upgraded electrical grid and 41 new EV charging stations, Whistler will continue to make progress on tackling its largest source of emissions."

Jack Crompton, Mayor of Whistler –

“Thank you to the CleanBC Communities Fund for your support providing 41 new charging stations throughout the Resort Municipality of Whistler and within the Sea to Sky corridor. This infrastructure is an important step towards getting our residents and our many visitors into EVs and reducing GHG emissions in our region.”

Quick facts

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada. Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

The CleanBC Communities Fund provides federal and provincial funding for community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a decreased reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on renewable energy, access to clean-energy transportation, improved energy efficiency of buildings, and the generation of clean energy.

These new investments build on a recent commitment to provide record provincial and federal funding for the CleanBC Communities Fund, bringing the total joint investment to more than $240 million for local clean infrastructure projects that will benefit people across the province.

Since 2018, the federal government has invested $69,429,021 in CleanBC projects.

B.C. is currently accepting funding applications for the third intake until May 25, 2022.

​Backgrounder

Backgrounder

Associated links

French translation of news release and backgrounder

