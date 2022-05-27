Topic: EnPower CEO Annette Finsterbusch named to national entrepreneurship council
Annette Finsterbusch, CEO of the lithium-ion battery manufacturer EnPower, Inc., and National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE).INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annette Finsterbusch, President and CEO of the lithium-ion battery manufacturer EnPower, Inc., was named on Thursday to a two-year term on the prestigious National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE).
The federal announcement marks the CEO's second national advisory appointment. Annette has been a member of the National Science Foundation's SBIR/STTR Advisory Committee since 2014 and served as its chairwoman in 2019. Her position as a woman leading a U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturing company renders her a rarity in the industry.
The National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship is charged with developing a national entrepreneurship strategy that will strengthen the nation's ability to compete as the world's leading innovator in critical emerging technologies. The advisory council was reestablished this year after a several year hiatus.
Here is the U.S. Economic Development Administration announcement in brief:
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Reestablishes the National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE)
32 Leaders in Technology, Innovation, Workforce Development, and Academia Appointed to Council
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the appointment of 32 leaders and experts to the National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NACIE). NACIE will be charged with developing a National Entrepreneurship Strategy that strengthens America’s ability to compete and win as the world’s leading startup nation and as the world’s leading innovator in critical emerging technologies.
“We must invest further in our entrepreneurs and innovators so that America continues to lead the world in discovering and commercializing critical technologies. At the same time, we must better ensure that more communities throughout the country are included in the ecosystems that will generate these critical innovations. The Biden Administration looks forward to tapping the expertise of the new NACIE members to build a better America and further strengthen our competitiveness on the global stage,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “I applaud these individuals – leaders in their respective fields of industry, workforce development, academia, technology and innovation – for their commitment to serve.”
“The new NACIE members are an impressive group of individuals from diverse backgrounds, regions and industries,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo, who will serve as one of NACIE’s two federal ex-officio co-chairs. “We have plenty of challenges and opportunities to tackle. I'm eager to get to work to ensure our tech and innovation economy prospers equitably for everyone across the nation.”
Here is the complete Economic Development Administration release: https://eda.gov/news/press-releases/2022/05/26/nacie.htm
About Annette Finsterbusch, EnPower President/CEO: Annette is a serial entrepreneur with more than 30 years of operating, management, and venture capital investing experience. She was named Thursday to a two-year term as a voting member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Annette was the Founder of Applied Ventures, the venture arm of Applied Materials. She was responsible for developing the venture group’s investment strategy and execution plan. She sourced, led, syndicated, and managed Applied Materials investments while also managing a group of investment professionals. From 1996 to 2000, she was based in Russia, where she led Applied’s expansion into Eastern Europe, chartering Applied’s first office in Moscow.
Click here to read Annette’s bio https://www.enpowerinc.com/leadership/
About EnPower: EnPower, Inc., is a lithium-ion battery company poised to become the U.S. leader in advanced battery manufacturing. EnPower's technology advantage lies in its patented multilayer electrodes, which address the trade-off between energy and power.
High energy density cells with EnPower's electrodes can repeatedly fast charge without degradation to service life, solving a critical challenge to the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, where it manufactures batteries targeted for products that roll, float or fly. https://www.enpowerinc.com/
