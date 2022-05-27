Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 12.94 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Strict legislative regulations about noise pollution ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022

The global acoustic insulation market is projected to be worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The acoustic insulation market is observing high growth attributed to the growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings. The introduction of innovative construction technologies, the presence of various sound sources such as modern-day high decibel audio systems in residences, and growing awareness of noise pollution in the society contribute to the development of acoustic insulation design. And hence drive the market demand. In commercial buildings where prioritization is on customer satisfaction, increased noise pollution can lead to a bad reputation among prospects and more complaints by the existing occupants. Acoustic insulation assists in reducing loud noise, enhance privacy, and lead to more pleasant environments.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Acoustic Insulation Market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Acoustic Insulation Market. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Acoustic Insulation Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key participants include Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.

Highlights from the Report

Mineral wool has exceptional sound absorption features as it has an open structure allowing sound to be trapped between its strands and transforming it into heat energy.

Steel, in terms of structure and performance, is among the most suitable material for acoustic insulation. However, the material being cost-prohibitive is less popular among consumers.

According to a study, it is anticipated that about 20.0% of the population in the European Union or about 80 million individuals reside in unacceptable noise conditions.

The report studies the historical data of the Acoustic Insulation Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global acoustic insulation market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Acoustic Insulation Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Acoustic Insulation market

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

It examines the latest research & development projects and technological innovations taking place in the key regional segments.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

