2022-23, 2023-24 Hunting Seasons to Be Set at Commission’s June 2-3 Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissions will set the 2022-23 and 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons at its June 2-3 meeting. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building with a 1 p.m. start on June 2 and 9.a.m. the following day.

TWRA staff presented an overview of the season setting process and hunting seasons recommendations at its April meeting in Jackson. The preview included harvest estimates for deer, bear and elk and included an expansion in bear hunt zones and requirement for tooth submission. There are no proposed changes to deer or elk seasons.

Previous and ongoing actions taken by the Agency and Commission to address turkey concerns were reviewed and changes were proposed for turkey seasons on several wildlife management areas (WMAs). Several other changes were proposed for WMAs throughout the state. Proposals were shared to change the requirements of Type 94 permits, the definition of muzzleloaders and to prohibit fanning for turkeys on WMAs.

In other agenda items, regular monthly reports will be given. In addition, the Information Technology Division will present its Professional of the Year award.

