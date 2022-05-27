Wolf Administration Announces More Than $5 Million in Funding for Community Projects in Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced 20 new project approvals through the Local Share Account (LSA) Philadelphia program. The projects, totaling $5,105,208 in funding, will go towards community improvement, economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and public interest projects in the City of Philadelphia.

“These projects throughout Philadelphia will go a long way toward making the city a better place to live, work, and play,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “From making critical infrastructure improvements, to enhancing community buildings and programs, to building playgrounds, these projects perfectly represent why the Local Share Account program is so important for our communities.”

The projects are as follows:

Community Involvement

$363,219 to Sanctuary Farm for Gardening to develop a local park and community garden which will include the installation of a well to access water for the plants and a composting toilet.

$200,000 to Community Transformation Partners, Inc., to assist with the site work of a vacant lot and the purchase and installation of a prefabricated building which will serve as an agri-tech learning center.

$304,769 to SpArc Services to demolish a warehouse which will be turned into green space for outdoor programing.

$184,777 to Gaudenzia Foundation to help with interior renovations, ADA improvements, and the installation of playground equipment.

$337,882 to Greensgrow Philadelphia Project for infrastructure improvements at Greensgrow’s Kensington and West Philadelphia urban farm locations.

$59,111 to Congreso de Latino Unidos, Inc. to create health clinic signage and environmental graphic upgrades.

$59,350 to Greater Philadelphia YMCA for construction material and removal costs for a roof playmat renovation project at the Columbia North branch to create an outdoor space for children.

$250,000 to Independence Visitor Center Corporation to install a visitor center at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

$400,000 to Schuylkill River Development Corporation to fill in sinkholes that have developed along the Schuylkill River walking trails.

$400,000 to Caring People Alliance for the renovation of the basement space at the South Philadelphia Boys and Girls Club, located at 2433 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, to provide a teen program.

Economic Development

$350,000 to Norris Square Community Alliance to cover phase one of construction of the proposed Health, Employment, and Training Center.

Neighborhood Revitalization

$101,000 to Friends of Gorgas Park for streetscape and safety improvements along Gorgas Park’s main thoroughfare, Ridge Avenue in the Roxborough Community in the City of Philadelphia.

$500,000 to New Kensington Community Development Corporation for the acquisition of 2917-21 Kensington Avenue.

$259,400 to Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association CDC for streetscape improvements including tree plantings, wayfinding signage, and benches and trash receptacles along Lancaster Avenue from 38th Street to 48th Street.

Public Interest

$500,000 to Share Food Program, Inc., to fully replace and update the exterior and interior warehouse lighting at the facility at 2901 West Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.

$250,000 to the Allegheny West Foundation to construct an office/truck delivery access point for their food distribution program.

$200,000 to Philadelphia Independent Mission Schools to replace the original wall-hung heating units and window air conditioning units in the school’s 1966 building with high-quality, energy-efficient, commercial-grade split systems for all classrooms and operating spaces in the building.

$250,000 to Your Agency Incorporated to renovate the property, formerly a bar and restaurant, located at 300 South Street in Philadelphia.

$80,500 to Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District (BID) for a streetscape improvement project.

$55,200 to Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site for the restoration of dramatic lighting on the Corinthian Avenue and 22nd Street by replacing light fixtures and bulbs.

