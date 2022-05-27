Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,399 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Main Street in Ranshaw, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 2019 (Main Street) in Ranshaw, Coal Township, Northumberland County.

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, Main Street will be closed between Route 61 and Seventh Street, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins to remove the existing bridge over Quaker Run.  The bridge will be replaced with a box culvert. Additional work includes paving the approaches and line painting.

A detour using Route 61 and Route 901 east, into Ranshaw will be in place through the duration of the project. Work is expected to be completed on this project in August of 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###

You just read:

Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Main Street in Ranshaw, Northumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.