Department of Revenue Rulemaking Actions for May 27, 2022

Proposal Notice

MAR 42-1046

MAR 42-1046pro – pertaining to department procedures involving penalties against alcoholic beverages licenses.

Public Hearing June 22, 2022 Comment Deadline June 30, 2022 Related Downloads

Adoption Notices

MAR 42-1049

MAR 42-1049adp – pertaining to department processing and remittance of local-option marijuana excise tax collections to localities.

No public comments received; rule amended as proposed.

Effective Date May 28, 2022 Related Downloads

MAR 42-1050

MAR 42-1050adp – pertaining to eliminated tax credits

No public comments received; rules amended or repealed as proposed.

Effective Date May 28, 2022 Related Downloads

MAR 42-1051

MAR 42-1051adp – pertaining to licensed premises proximity requirements to places of worship or schools.

No public comments received; rule adopted as proposed.