Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Jenna’s House Community Center”

$8,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Johnson, Vt. – Johnson residents will soon be able to enjoy an outdoor community space and many free community events thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Jenna’s Promise, a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking down barriers to treatment for people suffering from substance use disorder.

“Individuals and families recovering from substance use disorder(s) have been particularly affected by the pandemic. Community centers like Jenna’s House will help those suffering get the support they need while normalizing the culture of sobriety for youth and other members of the community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development’s Commissioner Josh Hanford.

If the campaign reaches its $8,000 goal by July 23, 2022, the “Jenna’s House Community Center” will receive a matching grant of $16,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will allow them to create an outdoor community space at Jenna’s House Community and Recovery Center in Johnson. This will include community gardens and seating area and fireplace. They also plan to host three free community events this year, an open house, movie night, and holiday party! All three events will include fun activities for the kids and free food for the community.

“The Jenna’s Promise team wants Jenna’s House to be a place for everyone to enjoy and gather together as a community and a place where those who are seeking help can find it,” said Olivia, Marketing and Admin Coordinator. “With this funding we are excited to offer even more free community events and programs.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects.

Learn more and donate here.

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.