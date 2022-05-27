Medical Chairs Market will Reach a Valuation of over US$ 13.7 Bn towards 2032-end: Future Market Insights

A burgeoning geriatric population is the main driver of demand for medical chairs. Other factors stoking market growth are growing healthcare outlays in developing countries and constant thrust on innovation to create better products by leading manufacturers such as Fresenius Medical Care, Invacare Corporation, and Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. One factor posing a challenge to the market for specialty medical chairs is their expensiveness and the steep cost of refurbishing old ones. In order to make the most of the opportunity in the market, success-hungry companies need to reduce prices

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global medical chairs market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.0%, exceeding a valuation of US$ 7.7 Bn in 2022 to US$ 13.7 Bn by 2032.



Growth in the medical chairs market is increasing in with rising prevalence of physical ailments combined with advancements in control systems. Mobility challenges have long been a source of concern among the elderly, and integrated robotics has prompted a surge in a study into their applications in home-based settings.

As a result, rapid technologically advancements in wheelchairs to be commercialized in developing countries will drive the growth. Electric wheelchairs are extensively utilized in airports, hospitals, theatres, tourist attractions, and other public places.

The medical chairs market is predicted to expand with growing need of treatment or inspection worldwide. Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population for rehabilitation purposes is aiding the market growth.

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as technological developments in the operation and design of medical chairs, are all contributing to the market's growth. Road accidents, spinal cord injuries, meningitis, and job injuries are all contributing to the medical chairs market's rise.

Smart wheelchairs are gaining immense traction as they are a blend of state of the art robotics and advanced electronics. Many elderlies who lead a solitary lifestyle prefer the use of these power wheelchairs and their quality of life, in general, has improved. Owing to these trends, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032.

Specialty medical chairs are pieces of medical equipment that aid patients in gaining more flexibility or convenience as a result of various surgical operations. These chairs are designed to provide comfort to patients during treatment and to aid healthcare professionals and physicians in completing the procedure or any other treatment.

The development of the medical chairs market is reliant on the increasing popularity of powered wheelchairs, the rise in the adoption of automotive vehicles and the increase in the prevalence of temporary or permanent mobility issues.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· Dental chairs hold over 20.0% market value share in 2021 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 6.0% over the forecast period.

· Based on technology, the hydraulic medical chairs segment accounted for a demand share of over 40.7% in 2021. Hydraulic chairs have simpler, easy to use controls, and are known for their fluid movement and adaptability to broad weight.

· Hospitals held a higher share in the medical chairs market by a value of 21.1% in 2021.

· North America medical chairs market is slated to hold a value share of 36.0% at the end of the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population and rising cases of paralysis and spinal injuries in the region.

“With rise in capitalization on the adoption of power medical chairs for mobility assistance, the medical chairs market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Recognition, acquisitions, expansion, development of an extensive product and product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators to increase the consumer base in different geographies.

· In October 2021, Invacare Corporation announced a sponsorship agreement with Rob Mendez (football coach), a user of Invacare® Storm Series® Torque™ power wheelchair.

· In January 2019, Midmark Corp. announced the launch of two new bariatric side chairs for extended patient comfort.

What does the report cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the medical chairs market in its latest study, presenting a demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research is based on products- (patient chairs [reclining patient chairs, manual patient chairs, and convertible patient chairs], x-ray chairs, ophthalmology chairs, dental chairs, surgical chairs, exercise and activity chairs, and paediatric chairs), by technology- (powered medical chair, manual chair, and hydraulic medical chair), and by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, outpatients facilities, speciality clinics, long term care centres, skilled nursing facilities, cancer research institute, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

